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Toa Heftiba
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cup of tea
Story in a cup
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
tea
food photography
drinks
tea cup
flat lay
tea time
animal
bird
coffee cup
pottery
cup
saucer
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