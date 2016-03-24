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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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cup of coffee with saucer
Blue coffee cup
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
coffee
blue
grey
dark blue
peacock
drink
cup
espresso
cream
cup of coffee
beverage
coffee mug
ceramic
teacup
crockery
handle
saucer
whitespace
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