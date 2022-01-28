Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Duyet Le
@_duyet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
bush
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
dahlia
Flower Images
blossom
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
bud
sprout
grapes
nut
vegetable
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Holy cow, the colors!
486 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Haze
17 photos · Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Star Seed
116 photos · Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images