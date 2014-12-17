Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jasmin Causevic
@duplich
Download free
Published on
December 17, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Plantation island on quiet lake
Share
Info
Related collections
Goldiey
1 photo
· Curated by Dawn Howard
goldiey
coast
sea
Nature
8 photos
· Curated by Sara Stienwand
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
sommer
7 photos
· Curated by Andrej Pogosyan
sommer
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
island
coast
Nature Images
outdoors
sea
lake
Sunset Images & Pictures
quiet
sunrise
HD Yellow Wallpapers
isolated
solitude
isolation
dock
soothing
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
ripple
Free pictures