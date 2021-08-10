Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Han LaRoux
@cameratheory
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Early morning forest with dew on leaves
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
outdoors
adventure
trail
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
hiking
misty
vertical
morning
soothing
plants
leaves
HD Green Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
calm
relaxing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Nature
1,962 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Contemplative
156 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Workspaces
618 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table