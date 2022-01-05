Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maartje ter Beek
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 5, 2022
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
cheesecake
strawberry
strawberry cheesecake
food photography
bread
dish
meal
sweets
confectionery
toast
french toast
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos · Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Geometry
118 photos · Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Au Naturel
123 photos · Curated by Jesse Belleque
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor