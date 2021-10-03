Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Bratiychuk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
chocolate
instagram profile
Instagram Pictures & Photos
foodphoto
food photo
food photographer
ukraine
carpathians
carpathian mountains
wine
cocktails
cocktail party
chocolate cake
unsplash
sweets
confectionery
plant
dessert
strawberry
Backgrounds
Related collections
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
55 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures