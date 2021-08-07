Go to Siyuan Hu's profile
Available for hire
Download free
low angle photography of high rise building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shanghai, 上海市 China
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The facade of SOHO Gubei, designed by KPF.

Related collections

calm wallpapers
423 photos · Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking