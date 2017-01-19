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Gatis Vilaks
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crystal blue sea
Cold Sea
A map marker
Mangaļsala, Riga, Latvia
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Published on
January 19, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
winter
grey
waves
cold
mist
latvia
riga
scenery
vehicle
transportation
horizon
outdoors
panoramic
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