Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Balthasar Staehelin
@amazingbalz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Interlaken, Schweiz
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
interlaken
schweiz
switzerland
HD Forest Wallpapers
river bank
rivers
thunersee
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
river
fir
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
creek
stream
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Water
399 photos
· Curated by lemon yellow
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Reflections
154 photos
· Curated by Kristina Wileden
reflection
outdoor
lake
Nature
496 photos
· Curated by Blair Morris
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers