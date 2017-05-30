Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Quilia
heyquilia
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
crowd walking between buildings
Alcatraz
A map marker
Alcatraz Island Ferry Terminal, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
san francisco
prison
jail
tour
tourists
alcatraz
sight seeing
building
human
clothing
shoe
apparel
united states
pants
footwear
corridor
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20