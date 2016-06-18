Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Allef Vinicius
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Spirituality
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
cross statue
Cross in grassy field
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
grey
cross
adventure
cross wallpaper
christianity
spirituality
christian cross
explore
christ
explorer
hipster
tumblr
religious cross
christian symbol
religious symbol
church
christian
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20