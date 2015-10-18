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nousnou iwasaki
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crescent moon
Moon eclipsed to a crescent
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
black
moon
black background
night sky
night
science
moon wallpaper
brown
astrology
evening
eclipse
closeup
curve
moon background
crescent
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