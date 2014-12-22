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Glen Carrie
glencarrie
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cranberries on teacup and saucer
Cup of Berries
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
blue
kitchen
fruit
red
still life
breakfast
brown
healthy
cup
tea cup
strawberries
berries
raspberry
bowl
raspberries
serving
fresh fruit
rasberry
top down
Public domain images
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