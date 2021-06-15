Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Çağlar Oskay
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Business & Work
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A cameraman working during the pandemic days.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
worker
man
pandemic
press member
camera operator
cameraman
People Images & Pictures
human
tripod
photography
photo
photographer
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
portrait
face
electronics
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Wavy
64 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos · Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
78 photos · Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers