Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
aj photography
@surensawaitingphotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ooty Lake, West Mere, Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Published
on
July 31, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Green tea
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ooty lake
west mere
ooty
tamil nadu
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
glass
Flower Images
blossom
sunlight
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
Free pictures
Related collections
Cats
949 photos · Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
High above sea level
59 photos · Curated by Aileen Watc
sea
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Natural Textures
79 photos · Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor