Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sergey Lapunin
@lapunin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Birch stump on the grass
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
birch
Nature Images
stump
Grass Backgrounds
environment
bark
HD Wood Wallpapers
cut
nobody
outdoor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
trunk
HD Forest Wallpapers
wooden
material
fungus
musical instrument
Public domain images
Related collections
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pure Colour
405 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images
The Art of Collaboration
8 photos
· Curated by Redkix
collaboration
People Images & Pictures
human