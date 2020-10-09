Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Greg Rosenke
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
metal curved edge with threaded hole
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Metal Backgrounds
machining
turning
manufacture
industry
curve
shiny
cnc
apprentice
make
steel
thread
precision
minimal
technology
skilled
stepped
mechanical
component
Free stock photos
Related collections
Publication
1 photo · Curated by Robert Strength
publication
Manufacturing
17 photos · Curated by Matti Merdler
manufacturing
factory
building
Project Hawk
18 photos · Curated by Evan MacDonald
engineering
HD Grey Wallpapers
technology