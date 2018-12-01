We recently bought our boat to live aboard and planned to use mostly free anchorages to save money, but when a storm hit in Lefkas, Greece and we were left with a cracked coach roof and a deck that needed repairs, we decided to move into the marina to get the work done. A night or two later a medicane (Mediterranean hurricane) hit and we were glad to be in the relative safety of the marina. The following evening the winds died and painted the skies for this capture. Find out how you can support us at www.luckybeanz.com