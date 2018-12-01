Go to Mark Harpur's profile
@luckybeanz
Download free
harbor during golden hour
harbor during golden hour
lefkas marina, Lefkada, GreecePublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

We recently bought our boat to live aboard and planned to use mostly free anchorages to save money, but when a storm hit in Lefkas, Greece and we were left with a cracked coach roof and a deck that needed repairs, we decided to move into the marina to get the work done. A night or two later a medicane (Mediterranean hurricane) hit and we were glad to be in the relative safety of the marina. The following evening the winds died and painted the skies for this capture. Find out how you can support us at www.luckybeanz.com

Related collections

Sky
1 photo · Curated by Gail Park
HD Sky Wallpapers
boat
reflection
Boats
4 photos · Curated by Christian Polli
boat
sail
sailing
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking