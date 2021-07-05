Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
discovery
philae
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sunny
temple
temple of isis
tomb
Travel Images
trajan's kiosk
afterlife
blue sky
carving
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
culture
dam
nile
oasis
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Renewable Energy
63 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers