Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arjan Stalpers
@arjan_stalpers
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
NIKON D300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
anhinga
cormorant
ardeidae
heron
bee eater
beak
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wedding
63 photos
· Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers