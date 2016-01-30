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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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Animals
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cows at farm
Three cows with tags in ears
A map marker
Jura, France
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Published on
January 30, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
farm
cow
milk
brown
cowboy
cows
fence
country
barn
ear
earrings
ranch
fur
calf
tags
calves
baby cows
barnyard
france
HD Wallpapers
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