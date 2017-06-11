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Han-Hsing Tu
icefish
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couple making heart shape with their hands
Love
A map marker
Taipei Arena (臺北小巨蛋), Taiwan
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Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800E
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
man
love
wedding
heart
hands
hand
partnership
healing
positive energy
bracelet
finger
good vibes
law of attraction
marry
sleeve
good energy
taiwan
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