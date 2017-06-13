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Callie Morgan
calliestorystreet
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couple facing each other with green grass background \
Wedding smile at sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
couple
love
wedding
happy
field
smile
together
romance
golden hour
bride
hat
engagement
smiling
wedding dress
braces
groom
caucasian
suspenders
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