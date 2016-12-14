Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Goran Ivos
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
cookies on white ceramic plate
Home-made lemon cookies
A map marker
Osijek, Croatia
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GM1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
bread
croatia
cookie
sweets
biscuit
confectionery
cracker
osijek
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20