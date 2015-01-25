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Alex Padurariu
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cookies in white ceramic bowl
Cookies and Coffee
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
food
purple
cooking
bakery
brown
cookies
circle
cookie
bowl
ingredients
yin yang
biscuit
bean
full
coco
complementary
food porn
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