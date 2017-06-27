Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
cooked pasta and lobster
Crab Spaghetti
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
pasta
lighting
food photography
restaurant food
crab
food and drink
flatlay
sea food
food and drinks
plating
animal
london
united kingdom
meal
seafood
lobster
sea life
spaghetti
dish
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20