Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
cooked food on pan
shakshuka
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
portrait
breakfast
brown
food photography
lunch
eggs
food and drink
flatlay
omelette
foodie
shakshuka
london
united kingdom
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20