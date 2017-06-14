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Whitney Wright
whitney_wright
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Food & Drink
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cooked food on coconut shell bowl
Rustic Sweet Treat
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Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
desert
cake
linen
plate
motion
sweet
flatlay
fork
herb
cutlery
food styling
beautiful food
tasty
food photographer
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