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cooked food in bowl beside Coca-Cola can
Pho and Coke
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
cooking
salad
lunch
coca cola
noodles
cook
can
bowl
coke
spoon
eat
cola
stir fry
drink
beverage
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