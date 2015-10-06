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John Salzarulo
johnsalzarulo
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concrete stairs near green trees during daytime
Inca ruins in pale green
A map marker
Aguas Calientes, Peru
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
green
architecture
outdoor
trees
cloud
grey
blue sky
adventure
concrete
temple
steps
woodland
cloudy
template
climb
height
peru
aguas calientes
Historical images
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