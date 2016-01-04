Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jo Barnard
barnard_jo
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
concrete road leading to misty forest
Rural Country Roads
A map marker
Brecon, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot SX40 HS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
road
trees
cloud
grass
horror
grey
fog
path
highway
hills
meadow
spooky
country
mist
wilderness
winding road
country road
eerie
united kingdom
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20