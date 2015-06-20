Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tiago Aguiar
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
concrete pathway near white concrete storey house near trees at daytime
Path between bushes
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Motorola, XT1068
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
home
garden
trees
grey
fog
path
landscaping
perspective
bush
driveway
entrance
hedge
walkway
hedges
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20