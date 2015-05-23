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Ferran Fusalba Roselló
frrn
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concrete buildings during daytime
Urban Facades
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
buildings
urban
cityscape
sunlight
horizon
skyscraper
outdoors
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