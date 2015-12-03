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Xavier Nohet
xavifuji
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concrete buildings by the sea during daytime
Surfer and the stormy sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
city
building
sea
hotel
grey
apartment
cool
town
surfer
cloudy
surfboard
block
grey sky
waterfront
residence
overcast
oceanside
old style
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