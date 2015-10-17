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Mason Jones
masonjonesphoto
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concrete bridge near green forest during daytime
Imposing concrete bridge
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
architecture
mountains
outdoor
trees
grey
bridge
steel
structure
coast
track
train track
train tracks
train bridge
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