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Mona Eendra
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concrete bridge leading to city surrounded by water
View to Nyhavn in Copenhagen
A map marker
Nyhavn, Denmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2017 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
sun
beautiful
grey
bridge
vacation
reflection
cityscape
tourism
copenhagen
sailing
denmark
seaside
boats
colours
scandinavia
harbour
danish
building
Historical images
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