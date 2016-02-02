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Sebastien Gabriel
sgabriel
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concrete Arch
Taking photo of Eiffel Tower
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Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France
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Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 6D
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