Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tristan Taussac
superpippo
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Colosseum, Italy
Rome Coliseum
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
house
road
clouds
street
grey
rome
lifestyle
city street
town
roma
italia
canon
town street
rue
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20