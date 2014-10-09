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Taylor Swayze
taylorgswayze
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coke bottle poster with brown wooden frame on brown rack
Coca-Cola bottles on a shelf
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
wall
grey
glass
beer
drink
shop
coca cola
beverage
shelf
liquor
coke
collection
bookcase
cocacola
repetition
shelves
food and drinks
repetitive
shelving
High resolution images
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