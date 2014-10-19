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Drew Coffman
drewcoffman
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coffee latte in white ceramic mug
Latte art on cappuccino
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
design
grey
conversation
relax
drink
brown
coffe
cup
cup of coffee
break
mug
beverage
cappuccino
coffee break
cappucino
tasty
coffeehouse
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