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Dan Gold
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coffee in mug beside MacBook Pro
Macbook Coffee
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WeWork Dumbo Heights, United States
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Published on
June 29, 2017 (UTC)
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SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Unsplash License
coffee
laptop
computer
work
mac
grey
tea
leadership
table
working
keyboard
drink
cup
mug
beverage
coworking
admin
administration
caffeine
wework
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