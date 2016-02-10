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Joshua Davis
currentcoast
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coffee been beside cup
Spilled coffee beans
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7SM2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
white background
cafe
white
table
coffee shop
drink
shop
simple
machine
cup
tea cup
coffee bean
mug
beverage
beans
equipment
spill
grinder
saucer
travel kit
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