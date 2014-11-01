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Alex Jones
alexjones
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coffee beans
Coffee beans in a machine
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
coffee
cafe
grey
factory
drink
brown
coffee beans
machine
coffee bean
production
beans
java
manufacture
aroma
caffeine
grind
flavour
roasting coffee
roastery
Non-copyrighted images
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