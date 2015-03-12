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karl chor
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coffee art latte on cup
Coffee with cream and sugar
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
heart
tea
table
coffee shop
coffee cup
drink
brown
cup
warm
cream
chai
beverage
cacao
low key
chocolade
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