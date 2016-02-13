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Francesca Saraco
fransaraco
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coconut trees on green grass field
South Beach palms
A map marker
South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida, United States
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Published on
February 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
green
grass
grey
miami
palm tree
sunshine
tropical
florida
palm
palm tree wallpaper
vertical
cloudy
shore
palm tree background
united states
miami beach
south beach
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