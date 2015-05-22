Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Hans Eiskonen
eiskonen
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
coconut trees in forest covered with mist at daytime
Palm tree forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
light
trees
grass
grey
jungle
africa
palm tree
fog
tropical
palm trees
palm
mist
jungle background
dust
palm tree wallpaper
tropical wallpaper
grass background
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20