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cockatiel on wire bird cage
Orange spotted bird
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
profile
purple
parrot
focus
brown
pet
peaceful
hello
feather
swing
looking
cage
wing
cockatiel
parakeet
beak
sideways
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