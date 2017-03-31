Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Coca-Cola signage
Red bottles
A map marker
Expo 2015 Village, Milano, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 31, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
red
textures
patterns
bottle
perspective
fair
expo
holes
italy
drink
symbol
soda
beverage
milano
coke
coca
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20