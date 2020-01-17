Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ade tunji
@iamdetunji
Download free
Share
Info
Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria
Published on
January 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A scavenger at work
Related collections
Nigeria
7 photos
· Curated by Danny Weiss
nigeria
human
building
nigeria
29 photos
· Curated by Jessica Banninga
nigeria
human
clothing
Weitwinkel 2021
34 photos
· Curated by Roland Zschächner
human
worker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
lagos
nigeria
urban
building
hardhat
helmet
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
town
africa
photography
street photography
worker
tire
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images